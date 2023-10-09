World Mental Health Day: Government urged to increase rural support

Farming groups are urging the government to ensure the provision of rural mental health services remain high on the agenda as World Mental Health Day soon commences.

The 2023 campaign, taking place on Tuesday (10 October), is ‘mental health is a universal human right', meaning everybody has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health.

First held in 1992, the World Federation for Mental Health's dedicated day raises awareness of mental health issues, and to fighting the still-associated stigma.

But such issues in the countryside and farming industry can often become unnoticed by health professionals.

The leading cause of death for people aged between 20 and 34 is suicide - and approximately, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), more than one agricultural worker a week in the UK takes their own life.

And this year, farmers and those who work in rural areas may be suffering more than usual due to feelings of isolation, the cost-of-living crisis and an uncertain policy direction.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, said the charity's research showed that levels of mental health in farming were deteriorating.

She said: "Farmers also recognise that there are barriers to ‘opening up’ about their mental health however, having ‘no one to talk to’ was not seen as a significant barrier.

“However, calls to rural support helplines have increased or become more complex over the past three years.

"For example: In Wales, Tir Dewi have noted 5-8 times the volume of calls to their helpline and the DPJ Foundation have made 47% more counselling referrals."

She added: "We need to take the pressure off these rural support groups and charities who are increasingly relied upon to provide support for those in crisis situations."

MPs recently expressed 'deep concern' about how isolation and a lack of digital connectivity have contributed to poor mental health in rural areas, particularly among farmers.

A report by the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee (EFRA), published in May, called for far greater joined-up planning and action from the government to address the issue.

The study said that relative poverty in rural areas could exacerbate poor mental wellbeing, and that rural workers, including farmers, faced "particular stresses".

These included unpredictable weather and animal health crises, as well as uncertain government policies which could affect farmers' incomes as well as their mental health.

Who can provide support?

Organisations that offer help and support for farmers and others in rural areas include numerous charities, such as Farming Community Network, the DPJ Foundation, YANA: You Are Not Alone and Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).