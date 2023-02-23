Wynnstay establishes new crop demonstration site in Derbyshire

Agricultural supply group Wynnstay has established its first regional demonstration site in the East Midlands to help arable growers select more robust varieties based on their location.

The site, in Melbourne, Derbyshire, will become a testbed for recommended varieties of winter wheat and winter barley, with this year’s trials focussing on fungicide treatments.

It will demonstrate comparative varietal performance to agronomic pressures including disease resistance and lodging performance.

The demonstration plots will be overseen by Wynnstay agronomist, Ellie Edwards, and combinable seed product specialist, Danny Richardson.

Mr Richardson says the site will give growers in the East Midlands a “guide” of how varieties perform based on geography and soil type.

He said this was important given how these factors can influence crop performance.

“Resistance to different diseases is a key reason for variety choice, so this was the first test chosen to demonstrate to growers,” Mr Richardson explains.

Local farmers will be invited to attend a site open evening at Pool Farm, Melbourne – Ms Edwards’ home farm – in June.

Attendees will be able to view the plots, listen to independent speakers and plant breeders who will give advice on crop management.

Future plans for the new site include further seed treatments trials and fungicide programmes.