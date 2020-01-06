Young farmer dies in farm accident days before Christmas

Two deadly farm accidents have happened in the UK within the past two months

Tributes have been paid to a young farmer who died just days before Christmas in a farm accident.

Nathan Atkinson tragically died on a farm in Lowick Bridge near Ulverston on Thursday 19 December.

According to local paper NWE Mail, it is believed the 28-year-old was killed after a large hay bale had fallen on top of him.

Authorities were altered at 3.45pm that day to a report of a man trapped on a farm.







Unfortunately, Mr Atkinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Cumbria County Councillor for High Furness Matt Brereton described the tragedy as a ‘tragic loss of life’.

He said: “This goes to show how dangerous farming life can be.

“Often the nature of farming can be long hours, working alone, working at height which comes with its dangers.

“I want to express my thanks to the emergency services as well as offer my sincere condolences to the family.”

It follows the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl, who died on a farm in Northern Ireland last November.

Figures show 39 people lost their lives on UK farms in one year alone, making agriculture the deadliest industry.

Of those killed during 2018/19, 32 were agricultural workers and 7 were members of the public, including two children.