Young farmer issues plea to public after dog attack

The latest livestock worrying incident is the fourth in the space of two months (Photo: James Bourne/Facebook)

A young farmer has issued a public plea for dogs to be on leads at all times when venturing near farmland after his sheep suffered a horrific attack.

James Bourne, who farms in Torfaen, south Wales, has experienced four livestock worrying incidents in the space of two months.

The 27-year-old has now taken to social media following the latest attack in a bid to highlight the effects such incidents have on his livelihood.

"Dogs should be on leads. I'm sick of this," Mr Bourne wrote on Facebook. The post has received over 800 shares.







"While you were probably sat eating your breakfast or snoring in bed early this morning I was around cleaning up this mess."

He added: "If you're going to walk on my land, respect my livestock and respect the countryside.

"I'll say it again - keep your dog on a lead or it will be shot."

Mr Bourne uploaded graphic images showing the aftermath of the incident, which happened on Tuesday 2 June.

(Photo: James Bourne/Facebook)

The post has received over 300 comments from the public, with many expressing sympathy and anger.

It comes as figures by NFU Mutual show that dog attacks on sheep remain at a historic record high.

The rural insurer estimated that the total cost of livestock worrying to the agricultural industry exceeded £1.2m in 2019.

Looking to combat this crime, the National Sheep Association launched its 2020 dog worrying survey to gather data and inform its campaign.