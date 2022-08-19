Young farmers challenged to create six recipes using British food

A new challenge to find six of the best budget-busting recipes that use British produce has been launched by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC).

The challenge is open to the federation's 22,000 young farmer members, aged between 10 and 28.

They are being asked to share affordable, nutritious recipe ideas that can help feed the nation using sustainable British produce.

The challenge is in response to the government’s Food Strategy that aims to ensure schoolchildren know how to cook at least six healthy recipes.

It’s a topic NFYFC addressed in response to the strategy's consultation and also backs up a motion to promote British food and farming that was made by YFC members at the annual general meeting this year.

Eat Well for Less? Presenter Chris Bavin will help choose the top recipes: “With pressures on food security and the high cost of living, this challenge is an ideal way to make more people aware of great British produce and how easy and affordable it can be to cook from scratch.

“It’s important that we celebrate British farming and encourage the nation to buy British produce as their first choice. I’m excited about supporting this challenge and seeing what recipe ideas young farmers suggest."

Each suggested recipe that is entered into the challenge needs to include enough ingredients to make a dish that will feed four people and must not cost more than £1.50 per head.

Young farmers also need to think sustainably as produce used in the recipes must be locally sourced or demonstrate sustainable production.

The top six recipes will be chosen by a judging panel, that includes Chris Bavin and Nigel Owens MBE, and the results will be shared during National Young Farmers’ Week, taking place 17-21 October 2022.

During the week, YFC members are also being encouraged to share TikTok videos and Instagram Reels of their recipes, as part of the organisation’s new #HomeGrown campaign, which will promote British food and farming.

NFYFC President Nigel Owens said: “Young farmers have always played an integral part in the rural community and this challenge will demonstrate their ongoing commitment to helping tackle the challenges ahead but also creating solutions for healthy eating and a healthy planet.

“Being part of a Young Farmers’ Club helps equip rural young people with so many food and farming skills which are developed through a varied competitions and training programme.

"Learning to cook is a vital life skill and I am looking forward to tasting the results of this competition when we find the six best recipe ideas.”

YFC members can submit their recipe ideas via an online entry form, until the closing date of the 18 September 2022.