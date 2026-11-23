Whole milk sales volumes climbed 3.6% year-on-year as younger consumers increasingly turned to dairy products

Milk sales volumes have returned to growth for the first time in more than three years, with shoppers under 35 buying nearly seven million more litres of whole milk than a year ago.

New figures from AHDB show cows' milk volumes increased by 0.2% year-on-year in the 12 weeks ending 31 October 2026, ending a prolonged period of declining demand.

Whole milk performed particularly strongly, with volumes climbing 3.6%, supported by increased purchases among younger consumers.

The figures build on earlier signs of growing demand for full-fat dairy products, with supermarkets reporting increased consumer interest in whole milk.

Across the wider dairy sector, retail volumes rose by 1.1%, while spending increased by 1.5%, as growth in milk, cheese, yoghurt and cream helped offset falling butter sales.

The figures offer an encouraging sign for British dairy farmers, although the recovery in liquid milk remains modest compared with stronger-performing categories such as yoghurt.

Paul Flanagan, AHDB's dairy sector director, welcomed the return to growth after more than three years of declining milk consumption.

"Seeing overall dairy volumes growing and, importantly, milk returning to growth after more than three years shows there is still strong consumer appetite for dairy products," he said.

The increase among younger shoppers follows previous AHDB research showing growing Gen Z interest in British dairy, with purchase intentions improving among younger consumers.

The findings are particularly significant for AHDB, which has been investing dairy levy funds in campaigns aimed at attracting new generations of consumers.

Its Milk Every Moment campaign targets students and Generation Z, promoting milk as an affordable, natural source of high-quality protein that can support active lifestyles.

Flanagan said the growth among younger consumers reinforced the importance of reaching this audience and understanding their changing purchasing habits.

Beyond liquid milk, yoghurt emerged as the strongest-performing dairy category, with sales volumes rising 7.3% and spending climbing 9.6%.

Standard plain yoghurt led the increase, recording volume growth of 22.5%, followed by products classified as healthy yoghurt at 15%.

Probiotic yoghurt volumes increased by 9.1%, while fat-free varieties rose by 10.1%, reflecting strong demand across health-focused products.

The growth comes as changing dietary habits are influencing demand for protein-rich dairy products, including yoghurt and other nutrient-dense foods.

Cheese also maintained positive momentum, with volumes increasing 1.6%, supported by demand for cottage cheese, soft white cheese and grated mixed cheeses.

The findings suggest consumers are continuing to seek out dairy products associated with nutrition and healthier eating, particularly those offering protein and other nutritional benefits.

Meanwhile, supermarket dairy prices showed signs of stabilising, with average prices paid for cows' dairy products increasing by just 0.4% year-on-year.

This represented the smallest annual increase in more than three years, suggesting retail prices are beginning to respond to changes further up the supply chain.

AHDB said understanding changing consumer habits would remain central to its efforts to build demand for British dairy, particularly among younger shoppers.

"For levy payers, growing consumer demand matters," Flanagan added.

While the return to growth offers encouragement for dairy producers, the figures reflect supermarket purchasing trends rather than farmgate milk prices or dairy farm profitability.

Maintaining the recovery, particularly in liquid milk, will be important if the sector is to turn renewed consumer interest into sustained demand for British dairy products.