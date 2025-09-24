YouTube farmer to lead hunt for Downing Street's Christmas tree

The hunt for the Christmas tree destined for Downing Street will be led this year by South Yorkshire farmer and YouTube star Joe Seels.

Seels, whose popular farming channel attracts more than a million monthly views, has been chosen to host the British Christmas Tree Growers Association’s (BCTGA) annual competition.

The event, taking place on 9 October at Stoke Goldington Christmas Trees in Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes, will bring together growers from across the country to showcase their finest festive trees and wreaths.

The winners won’t just claim bragging rights. They will also have the unique honour of providing the Christmas decorations for No 10 Downing Street.

As well as presenting the awards, Seels will hand out prizes and select his own favourite entry for the Celebrity Choice award.

Looking ahead to the role, he said: “I’m really excited to be involved with the British Christmas Tree Growers Association this year. When we were kids, we used to sell Christmas trees from the farm.

“So, looking at all those Nordmann Firs and Norway Spruces will take me right back! Nothing beats a real British tree at home – the smell, the sustainability and the knowledge that you’re supporting local business, and local wildlife that thrive there.”

For Seels, it marks a return to childhood memories of working with trees on the family farm, this time on a national stage.

The BCTGA, founded in 1980 and representing around 300 members, is managed by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Chair Russell Parkins said Seels was the ideal choice: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe as the presenter of the BCTGA Awards 2025.

"His passion for farming and ability to connect with such a wide audience will bring real authenticity to the celebration of our sector.”

Last year’s winners, Evergreen Christmas Trees of Wales and Santa Trees of Cornwall, supplied the official tree and wreath for Downing Street.

This year’s contest will feature categories including Best Nordmann Fir, Best Norway Spruce, Best Wreath and an Innovation Award.

For Britain’s Christmas tree growers, the competition is more than festive fun – it’s a chance to showcase an industry that delivers seasonal cheer into homes across the country, and even into the heart of government.