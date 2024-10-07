£160m boost for British poultry as exports to South Africa restart

British farmers and traders will once again be able to export poultry meat to South Africa in a deal worth around £160m in the first five years.

The development, announced today (7 October) by Defra, will allow farmers to trade with South Africa for the first time in eight years.

Restrictions were placed on imports following outbreaks of bird flu, but the UK was announced free of the disease in May.

The South African market has historically been an important market for UK poultry, with exports worth over £37 million in 2016.

Teams from across the government have worked in combination with their counterparts in South Africa for years to regain market access.

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner hailed the new deal: "It not only opens new opportunities for UK poultry traders, but grants a new avenue through which to grow the UK economy.

"We’re one step further on our journey to securing better trade deals for UK farmers, improving industry resilience and kickstarting our food exports."

British Poultry Council chief executive, Richard Griffiths called the news 'incredibly exciting' for the sector.

"Providing half the meat the nation eats every year, plus the breeding stock of 70% of all poultry consumed globally, British Poultry Council members actively contribute to both domestic and global food security.

"That trade of British poultry can resume with South Africa following the lifting of the avian influenza ban is a great example of government and industry working together to overcome technical trade barriers."

Defra said it would work closely with UK poultry producers and traders, as well as relevant industry bodies, to ensure the smooth export of their goods to South Africa.

The development follows recent success in securing new beetroot exports to the United States, which will be worth approximately £150,000 per year.