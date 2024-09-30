British beetroot growers to have access to US market for first time

British beetroot growers will have access to the market in the United States for the first time following years of campaigning.

The news follows extensive talks between the the UK and US governments, as well as trade representatives.

The new access will be worth approximately £150,000 per year in increased exports, according to industry estimates.

Farming groups had voiced their desire for the barrier to be resolved to allow UK producers to benefit from the potential of the US market, building on the recent successes of British lamb in the US.

Defra said it would now work closely with UK beetroot growers and relevant industry bodies to ensure a smooth transition into the US market.

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said the milestone marked a significant step forward for Britain's beetroot growers.

"This government was elected on a mandate to support our farmers in trade deals – that is exactly what we are delivering," he said.

“But this is only the start – over the coming weeks and months I will work tirelessly to back our British farmers and get our food exports moving again.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said it was 'great news', adding that it was industry collaboration with government that had been key to resolving this issue.

He said: "Being able to access the US market, supplementing local production, will help to meet rising consumer demand for this healthy, nutritional crop, creating genuine growth opportunities for farmers and growers in the UK.

“We returned from the US where we were able to make the case for UK beetroot directly to government officials.

"Industry collaboration with government and especially with the UK’s agri-food attaché based in Washington has been key to resolving this issue.

“It shows the type of wins we’re able to achieve with the UK’s expanded network of agriculture attachés following a number of years of campaigning by the NFU for the creation of these positions."