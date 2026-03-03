£2m livestock worrying toll sparks Crufts warning to dog owners

Sheep worrying incidents cost UK farmers nearly £2 million last year — and with lambing season under way, the National Sheep Association (NSA) is taking its warning directly to thousands of dog owners at Crufts.

New figures from rural insurer NFU Mutual estimate that animals worth £1.95m were severely injured or killed in livestock attacks during 2025 — a 10% rise on the previous year.

The data is accompanied by a survey of more than 1,400 dog owners, suggesting many still underestimate the danger pets can pose to farm animals.

Despite widespread awareness campaigns, one in 10 owners admitted their dog has no recall. Yet 57% said they still let their pets off the lead while walking in rural areas. A further 44% reported their dog returns only “some” or “most of the time”.

Livestock worrying includes dogs chasing, attacking or causing distress to farm animals, even where no physical contact is made.

For sheep farmers already grappling with tight margins and rising input costs, attacks add avoidable pressure at one of the most vulnerable points in the farming calendar. Pregnant ewes can abort lambs due to stress alone, while injured sheep often require costly treatment or must be culled.

Against that backdrop, NSA will attend Crufts at the NEC Birmingham from 5–8 March, after being invited by the Royal Kennel Club. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest dog show, the four-day event attracts more than 20,000 dog owners from around the globe.

The association says the event offers a crucial opportunity to challenge complacency and reinforce the message to keep dogs on leads near livestock.

As prey animals, sheep are highly susceptible to stress triggered simply by the presence of an unfamiliar dog. Even well-trained pets can chase livestock on instinct, often with devastating consequences.

In January, NSA launched its 13th annual sheep worrying survey. For the first time, it has invited dog owners to share their understanding and experiences of the issue, in a bid to broaden engagement beyond the farming sector.

The timing is significant. Strengthened livestock worrying legislation will come fully into force later this month, introducing enhanced police powers and tougher penalties for owners whose dogs attack sheep and other farm animals.

Under the updated livestock worrying law, incidents could carry increased fines and potential criminal liability for those who fail to keep their dogs under proper control.

NSA representatives will be based in the Crufts ‘Meet the Experts’ area throughout the show, where they will discuss sheep worrying incidents, explain the legal changes and answer questions from dog owners and industry professionals.

As lambing continues across the UK countryside, the message from the sheep sector is blunt: keep dogs on leads around livestock — or face the consequences.