'Drastic changes' needed to tackle bovine TB, says NFU Cymru

Wales’ next government is facing mounting pressure to overhaul its approach to bovine TB, as farmers warn the disease is threatening the future of the industry.

NFU Cymru has called for “drastic changes” to current policy ahead of the Senedd elections, arguing that without decisive action, the next generation of farmers will be left without hope of operating free from the disease.

Bovine TB remains one of the most contentious issues in Welsh agriculture, with political debate continuing over how best to balance cattle controls, wildlife measures and long-term eradication.

The Welsh government’s current strategy centres on strict cattle testing and movement restrictions, alongside wildlife interventions such as vaccination. However, farming groups have long argued that this approach does not go far enough to tackle the disease at its source.

The union has stepped up its campaign in the run-up to the vote, releasing a series of videos featuring members to highlight key concerns within Welsh agriculture. The initiative is aimed at pushing political parties to commit to stronger action on issues affecting rural communities.

In the latest video, NFU Cymru Bovine TB Focus Group chair Roger Lewis sets out the scale of the crisis, pointing to the number of cattle lost and the toll on farming families.

“Over 11,000 cattle were slaughtered over the last calendar year due to bovine TB - a truly shocking statistic,” he said.

He added that “behind these figures lies the anguish experienced by farming families across Wales”, underlining the emotional and financial strain the disease continues to place on the sector.

While recent figures suggest some progress in tackling bovine TB across Great Britain, the continued loss of more than 11,000 cattle highlights the persistent scale of the problem and its ongoing impact on farm businesses.

The disease can also bring prolonged movement restrictions, lost income and increased costs, creating significant uncertainty for affected farms and limiting their ability to plan ahead.

Mr Lewis warned that current measures are not going far enough, particularly in tackling the role of wildlife in the spread of infection. “We cannot continue slaughtering thousands of cattle each year, whilst leaving the disease in wildlife unaddressed,” he said, citing “clear evidence of a link between bovine TB in wildlife and cattle”.

NFU Cymru is urging ministers to adopt a more targeted, evidence-led strategy, combining interventions such as vaccination and culling where appropriate and guided by local disease conditions. Mr Lewis said the next Welsh government “should adopt a targeted approach” that addresses the disease “wherever it exists”.

Alongside wider policy reform, he stressed the continued importance of on-farm measures, noting that “good on farm biosecurity remains crucial” to protect herds, while cattle testing and controls remain a key line of defence.

Industry leaders warn that ongoing uncertainty around bovine TB is also discouraging investment and making it harder for younger farmers to plan for the future.

But the union’s warning is clear: without a comprehensive eradication plan, the long-term outlook for Welsh farming remains uncertain.

“If the next generation are to have any hope of farming in Wales without TB, then something needs to change,” Mr Lewis said, urging the government to implement a strategy that “actively tackles the disease in all its vectors”.

The Welsh government has previously said its approach is guided by scientific evidence and aims to balance disease control with wider animal welfare considerations.