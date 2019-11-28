farmingcares campaign to 'tell real story' of UK farming

The campaign wants to tell the public that farmers care about their work

A farmer has started a new social media campaign to 'tell the real story' of British farming and to send a 'positive message' to the public.

David Exwood, who is the NFU's South East regional chairman, has created the hashtag #farmingcares.

He said it is for British farmers to 'send a positive message' on social media.

It comes after the broadcast of the BBC's controversial programme ‘Meat: A Threat to our Planet?’, one which stirred the British farming industry.







Farmers were quick to point out that not all red meat production is the same following the airing of the documentary, which focused on farming in the Americas.

The National Beef Association (NBA) even sent a letter of complaint to the broadcaster for failing to highlight the difference between beef production in the UK and around the world.

But Mr Exwood explained that the new campaign seeks to change people’s 'outdated and misleading' perceptions of farming.

“Please tell the real story of farming and how we care for our animals, wildlife, soils, environment, crops and communities using #farmingcares,” he said.

The campaign has so far gained plenty of traction, with dozens of farmers and those involved within the industry using the hashtag to spread a positive message.

Trying to do a nice little #teamdairy promo & somebody wants the last word ??????????#farmingcares #farm24 pic.twitter.com/2fA6ACiG3R — Abi Reader (@AbiReader) November 27, 2019

#farmingcares We have reduced our antibiotic use in calves by 75% in the last 6 years by improved bedding management and supervision. There is no financial benefit to us but it is the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/yvXW4YLh8h — David Exwood (@DavidatWestons) November 26, 2019

At Westons we have significantly reduced the amount of insecticide we use in the last 5 years because it’s the right thing to do for the environment #farmingcares pic.twitter.com/Z7uRh90IR1 — David Exwood (@DavidatWestons) November 26, 2019

We’re helping in the hungry months with 12 scattered parcels of land adding up to over 30ac of AB9 Winter Bird Food (sunflowers, kale, quinoa, barley, oats) #farmingcares pic.twitter.com/52lvAyoiRX — Owen Piper (@MApiperandson) November 27, 2019