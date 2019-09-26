'Horrific attack': Loose dog kills four sheep

The police force has urged members of the public to keep dogs on a lead and away from livestock

A loose dog has killed four sheep in a field near Bicester in Oxfordshire in what the police call a 'horrific attack'.

The out-of-control dog attacked the sheep between September 17-20 in a field near the B4011, Piddington area.

Thames Valley Police said the incident was 'horrific' and urged walkers to put their dogs on leads at all times when near livestock.

A spokesman said: “Even if you think your dog is placid and friendly, when faced with a field full of livestock they can be unpredictable.







“It’s simply not worth taking the risk – keep your dog on a lead and away from livestock.”

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.

Earlier this month, a man was fined £300 after he admitted to a livestock worrying offence which took place in January this year.

Last year, a member of the public was ordered to pay out over £2100 after being found guilty of worrying livestock with his out-of-control dogs.