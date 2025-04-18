'Medium risk' of foot-and-mouth disease entering UK

The UK government has assessed a 'medium risk' of foot-and-mouth disease entry into the country following numerous outbreaks in Europe.

The latest assessment from Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) comes in light of recent FMD cases in Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany.

Detailed outbreak assessments from these countries have been instrumental in shaping the UK’s response strategy and gauging potential threats.

While the UK currently remains free of FMD, the proximity and interconnectedness of European trade and travel routes demand heightened vigilance, APHA says.

The agency's outbreak assessments examine key transmission risks, including animal movement, trade, and biosecurity standards in affected areas.

These insights help inform the UK’s border controls and veterinary monitoring efforts.

APHA stresses that while the risk is not currently high, maintaining strict preventive measures and early detection systems is vital to protect the UK’s livestock industry.

FMD does not pose a threat to human health, but it is a highly infectious disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, pigs, sheep, wild boar, deer, llamas, and alpacas.

An outbreak could have severe economic impacts due to reduced production and lost access to international markets.

Livestock keepers across the UK are being urged by APHA and Defra to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of without delay following the new 'medium' risk assessment.

Authorities emphasise that early detection and swift action are critical to preventing the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Farmers and livestock owners in England, Wales, and Scotland are advised by APHA and Defra to use the designated regional reporting numbers if they notice symptoms consistent with FMD.

These include fever, lameness, and blisters in the mouth or on the feet of affected animals.

It comes as the government recently introduced tougher new measures to curb the risk of the disease entering the UK.

Travellers are now prohibited from bringing meat from cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs, as well as dairy products, into Britain from all EU countries for personal use.

The government said its stricter policy, which came in effect from 12 April, aims to protect UK livestock, safeguard farmers, and maintain national food security.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: "This government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot-and-mouth disease.

"That is why we are further strengthening protections by introducing restrictions on personal meat and dairy imports to prevent the spread of the disease and protect Britain’s food security."