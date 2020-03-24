'Panic buyers welcome': Jeremy Clarkson says farm shop still open

Jeremy Clarkson has welcomed 'panic buyers' to his newly-opened Oxfordshire farm shop - but told customers 'not to get out of their car'.

Clarkson opened the doors to his shop, which is situated on his 1000-acre Oxfordshire farm, last month.

The former Top Gear presenter previously joked that the shop - 'Squat Shop' - is putting 'Aldi out of business'.

In a new online update, he said his farm store will be open from 11 - but 'only potatoes are on offer'.







“People of Chipping Norton. My farm shop will open at 11. Only potatoes on offer. Panic buyers welcome. Don’t get out of your car.”

He warned customers to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two things. To maintain minimum safe distance, it’s cash only. And no you can’t have a f***ing selfie.”

Clarkson, who began filming the TV series 'I Bought The Farm', has frequently expressed his passion for farming.

In an interview last year, he said that switching from super cars to the steady pace of a tractor 'fills him with joy'.