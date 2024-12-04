'Town hall rebellion' gains momentum against farm inheritance tax

Local authorities across the UK are staging a 'town hall rebellion' as part of a fight back against the government's farm inheritance tax changes.

A motion opposing Labour's controversial policy, announced in the autumn budget, has already been passed by Cornwall and Buckinghamshire councils.

And new motions opposing the tax are set to be debated and voted on at major authorities including North Northamptonshire Council and the London Assembly.

Susan Hall, a Conservative member of the London Assembly, has urged her colleagues to support her motion ahead of a vote on Thursday (5 December).

The motion calls on Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Authority to lobby the government to reinstate 100% reliefs under agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR).

Ms Hall criticised the tax, warning that it threatened the future of British farming and food security.

"Despite all the warnings from rural stakeholders and experts, Rachel Reeves and the Treasury just aren’t listening," she said.

"Farmers work tirelessly day-in, day-out, in all weather conditions, and against countless barriers, to put food on the plates of family dinner tables and restaurants across London.

"Our capital is dependent on farmers to help fuel its citizens with their healthy, seasonal, and sustainable produce.

"I hope that all Assembly Members, regardless of political party, back this motion to send Rachel Reeves a message, before it’s too late. ”

Elsewhere on the same day, North Northamptonshire councillors will debate a similar motion.

Alex Evelyn, a Conservative councillor who introduced the motion, emphasised the tax’s potential devastating impact on rural communities in the local area.

He said: “This damaging family farm tax will harm British produce, food supply chains, and rural employment.

"It’s essential we stand with our farming communities to protect their livelihoods.”

Responding to the motions, rural campaigners at the Countryside Alliance said it should cause a 'rethink' of this 'disastrous policy'.

The group's director of external affairs, Mo Metcalf-Fisher, described the movement as a 'critical stand for the future of British agriculture'.

"We are grateful to councils taking a stand and urge Assembly Members and councillors regardless of political party to add their voices to the growing opposition."

The government announced its plans in the budget on 30 October to impose a 20% inheritance tax on farm assets worth £1m or more, from April 2026.

Since then, over 20,000 farmers flocked to a rally in London last month amid warnings about the survival of the family farm and risks to UK food security.

Industry campaigners are in the process of organising new farmer protests across the UK, including in central London, with a date set for Wednesday 11 December.