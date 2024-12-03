Farmers set to descend on central London again for new rally

Industry campaigners are in the process of organising new farmer protests across the UK, including in central London, with a date set for Wednesday 11 December.

Campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers are also planning for rallies to take place in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh next week.

Times and meeting places have yet to be announced, but details are expected to be released soon.

The planned protests follow numerous UK-wide rallies over the last few weeks as concern grows over the government's farm inheritance tax plans.

The controversial move, announced in the autumn budget, will impose a 20% inheritance tax on farm assets worth £1 million or more from April 2026.

There are also worries within the industry over the impact of future post-Brexit trade deals, substandard food imports and the recent removal of farming grants.

Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers recently organised a successful go-slow tractor protest in Dover, which saw over 100 farmers participate.

And in March, both groups spearheaded a mass London tractor rally which sought to "bring the countryside to the lawmakers in parliament".

The protest surrounded three key demands: A ban on substandard food imports, a ban on 'dishonest' labelling and more measures to boost British food security.

Speaking about the new action, Liz Webster, founder of Save British Farming, said that 'anyone is invited' for the protests planned for next week.

"It’s not just farmers who have been impacted by the budget," she explained.

"Unite with us and fight alongside us to bring change because we’re on the wrong road at the moment.”

It follows a major demonstration in Westminster last month, where over 10,000 farmers gathered to demand the government 'backs down' over its inheritance tax proposals.

This was organised by a group of prominent farmers, including Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mills.

Elsewhere in the UK, 1,000 Scottish farmers descended on central Edinburgh last week to signify the anger and frustration built up in rural Scotland.