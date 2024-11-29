Over 1,000 Scottish farmers rally in call for pro-farming budget

Over 1,000 farmers from across Scotland rallied in Edinburgh to call on the Scottish government to deliver a budget that secures the future of farming.

The protest, which took place on Thursday (28 November), saw a huge turnout from the entire industry, united in calling for a funding boost.

Between 1,200 and 1,300 farmers and crofters made the case for increased investment in agriculture and rural development in Scotland.

The Scottish government is set to unveil its budget on 4 December, following the UK government's budget on 30 October which saw controversial changes to farm inheritance tax.

NFU Scotland, which organised the Holyrood rally, said the autumn budget had 'sent shock waves' throughout the entire agricultural industry.

The rally at Holyrood also recognised that funding responsibilities for agricultural and rural policy are now entirely devolved to the Scottish government.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, the Scottish government will receive a significantly increased block grant from Westminster, including the £620m previously ring-fenced for the Agriculture and Rural Economy (ARE) portfolio.

While the £620 million has been rolled over, it is no longer ring-fenced, leaving its allocation entirely at the discretion of Scottish government.

NFU Scotland is calling for an increase in the ARE budget in addition to the promised return of £46m previously deferred from agricultural funding.

It is also urging the Scottish government to back its repeated statements that the industry will not face a funding ‘cliff edge’.

Speaking at the rally, the union's president Martin Kennedy said farmers, crofters and the whole agricultural supply chain had sent an 'unequivocable message'.

He warned that the unintended consequences of the government getting this wrong would 'collapse the rural economy' and that the environment 'will suffer'.

“Farmers and crofters deserve a budget from Scottish government that recognises their indispensable role in the rural and wider economy," Mr Kennedy said.

"Yes, we can and will do more, but we cannot do that if the rug is pulled from under our feet by a poor budget announcement next week.

“Scottish parliament politicians will decide out future and that is why we are here in strength as a whole industry to make our voice heard.

“A modest increase in agricultural spending will future proof our industry and send out a positive message to the next generation of food producers."

The Holyrood rally came just days after more than 100 tractors took part in a go-slow protest through Dover as farmers displayed their anger and concern over inheritance tax changes.

Last week, thousands of farmers gathered at a protest in Westminster, while the Welsh Labour Party conference was picketed the weekend before.

Elsewhere in the UK, farmers in Northern Ireland gathered at a rally to oppose the inheritance tax changes at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.