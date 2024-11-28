Tractors parade through Dover demanding farm tax u-turn

More than 100 tractors took part in a go-slow protest through Dover as farmers displayed their anger and concern over inheritance tax changes.

Farmers called on the Labour government to 'stop betraying' British farming and rural communities as many were dealt a 'hammer blow' following the budget.

At the rally, anger was mainly centred on controversial plans to impose a 20% inheritance tax (IHT) on farm assets worth £1 million or more from April 2026.

However, the issues of sub-standard food imports, the carbon tax on fertiliser and the pick-up tax were also highlighted.

Organised by Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers campaign groups, the event saw farmers across Kent and Sussex join forces to voice their concern.

Tractors at the protest on Wednesday (27 November) held placards which read, 'No farmers. No food. No future,' 'back British farming and 'stop sub-standard imports'.

We were promised a new deal by @Keir_Starmer to improve food security with a new EU Veterinary agreement to ensure protection from lower standard imports.

But @RachelReevesMP instead betrayed farmers with disastrous budget which delivered a poisonous cocktail and a hammer blow… pic.twitter.com/tU1DERWVfz — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 27, 2024

Save British Farming founder Liz Webster told the BBC that the government had "unleashed a really nasty culture war with their budget".

She asked: “Are they hoping to motivate envy to back destruction of our farms which produce healthy and sustainable food and care for our countryside to sign a deal with Trump which delivers chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef?”

From today Farmers will continue to build rallies to demand Govt:

• Axe Inheritance Tax

• Get an EU veterinary agreement

• RULE OUT a USA FTA and sell off to BlackRock

• Reverse fast-track removal of BPS

• U-turn on pick-up tax

• Scrab carbon tax on fertiliser

• Stop… pic.twitter.com/7cUMnjNBiL — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 27, 2024

Scottish farmers are set to descend on central Edinburgh today (28 November) to signify the anger and frustration built up in rural Scotland.

It follows a major demonstration in Westminster last week, where over 10,000 farmers gathered to demand the government "backs down" over its inheritance tax proposals.

Elsewhere in the UK, thousands of farmers in Northern Ireland recently attended a rally at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn to oppose the changes.