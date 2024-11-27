Farmers across Scotland to rally in Edinburgh as frustration builds

Farmers, land managers, countryside and industry workers will descend on Holyrood tomorrow to signify the anger and frustration built up in rural Scotland.

It comes after similar demonstrations seen across the country in response to the recent budget, all of which have been supported by farming groups and unions.

Thousands of farmers gathered at a protest in Westminster last week, while the Welsh Labour Party conference was picketed the weekend before.

Elsewhere in the UK, thousands of farmers in Northern Ireland gathered at a rally to oppose inheritance tax changes at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.

The NFU Scotland-organised protest in Edinburgh, set to begin from 11:30am, will hear from Scottish farming industry representatives.

They will be calling for the Scottish government, MSPs and officials to guarantee that the Scottish budget on 4 December will deliver increased and ringfenced funding for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

NFU Scotland said the recent UK autumn budget had 'sent shock waves' throughout the entire agricultural industry.

"With decisions made around agricultural and business property relief, many of us attended the mass lobby in London," the union said.

"But just as importantly is the decision taken by the UK government to discontinue the safety net of a ringfenced budget for Scottish agriculture, after more than five decades.

"This now means that it is entirely up to the Scottish government how much support it will give to farming and crofting from the increased block grant that it has received.

"The agriculture budget is now competing with every other portfolio for funding from that grant."

It added: "This rally is for everyone associated with our industry whether they are an NFU Scotland member or not so please encourage others to attend."

The Scottish Countryside Alliance (SCA) will also be in attendance to support the rally, urging anyone who lives and works in the Scottish countryside to attend.

The SCA said it was "evident that things are getting harder", as fuel is more expensive and red tape continues to hamper effective land management.

Jake Swindells, the SCA’s director added: “It is abundantly clear that our countryside is being hit unfairly with recent budget measures such as the pickup truck tax on top of the gruelling family farm tax.

"These are just two examples from an ever-growing list of reasons why the countryside is deeply frustrated and anxious about the future. The rural community needs to make its voice heard”.

Information about the rally

NFU Scotland has issued guidance about the rally outside Holyrood, taking place on Thursday (28 November):

• The rally is only being held outside the Scottish parliament building. We will not attempt to enter the building, obstruct entrances or exits or interfere with others using the area. We will not interfere or seek to disrupt the functioning of the parliament.

• Attendees must not climb on the building or access areas where we have no authorisation to be.

• No banners, posters or leaflets can be attached to any part of the parliament land including building, railings and bollards.

• The rally ends at 2pm and everything brought by attendees will need to be removed from the site after this time.