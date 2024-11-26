Scottish budget must secure farming's future, NFU Scotland says

NFU Scotland has made its case for the Scottish government to 'secure the future' of farming and crofting, as farmers are set to rally outside Holyrood.

Ahead of the protest, the union has today outlined a 'clear case' for increases to investment in both agriculture and rural development.

The demonstration, which starts on Thursday (28 November) at 11:30am, is being held ahead of the Scottish government’s budget on 4 December.

This pivotal moment comes as funding responsibilities for agricultural and rural policy are now entirely devolved to the Scottish government.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, the Scottish government will receive an increased block grant from Westminster, including the £620m previously ring-fenced for the Agriculture and Rural Economy (ARE) portfolio.

While the £620m has been rolled over, it is no longer ring-fenced, leaving its allocation entirely at the discretion of Scottish government.

NFU Scotland is calling for an increase in the ARE budget in addition to the promised return of £46 million previously deferred from agricultural funding.

According to the union, such an increase would help maintain and expand the contributions of Scotland’s farmers to food security, economic growth, and climate and biodiversity goals.

Farmers and crofters from across Scotland will gather outside Holyrood on Thursday to urge the Scottish government to deliver these demands.

NFU Scotland director of policy, Jonnie Hall said farmers and crofters 'deserve' such a budget.

“Our figures show that a modest budget increase in the agricultural portfolio would deliver a strong return on investment, fostering employment and growth in areas with limited economic alternatives."

As the Scottish government now has full control over agricultural funding, Mr Hall said the Scottish budget was a 'test of their commitment to Scotland’s rural future.'

He said: “That is why we are calling on all farmers and crofters and all those from industries upstream and downstream to rally outside the Scottish parliament on Thursday.

"Our farmers and crofters are ready to deliver for Scotland, but they need the financial backing to do so. The time for Scottish government to act is now.”

It follows thousands of farmers across the UK protesting in London earlier this week, as anger brews over the Labour government's 20% inheritance tax and the direction of future policy.

Inherited agricultural assets worth over £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20% from April 2026 - half the usual rate.

The protest also took place against continued high costs, tightening margins and uncertainty over future government policy.

Elsewhere, in Northern Ireland, over 6,000 farmers gathered at an event organised by the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) due to concerns at the 'flawed' changes to agricultural property relief (APR).

What is NFU Scotland calling for?

The union's budget submission includes the following key asks for the 2025-26 Scottish budget:

• Full rollover of £620 million – the £620 million allocated in the block grant for agricultural and rural development must be maintained in its entirety.

• Additional investment – a further £50 million, reflecting the block grant increase, should be added to the baseline funding.

• Restoration of uncommitted funds – the remaining £46 million of uncommitted funds removed from previous budgets must be returned.

• Annual contributions sustained – the Scottish Government’s annual contribution of approximately £60 million to agricultural funding continues.

• Ring-fenced support – budgetary allocations for farming and crofting must be safeguarded to ensure consistent support.

• Multi-annual funding commitments – future budgets should include multi-annual commitments to provide financial stability for farmers and crofters.