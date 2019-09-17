'Uncertain times': Farming family raises concern over beef sector

The Roberts' urge increased promotion of local food, such as beef from the Welsh Black cattle, during uncertain times

A farming family have questioned the viability of the beef sector as it continues to go through 'uncertain times' with Brexit and poor prices.

Anglesey-based farmers Ioan and Helen Roberts rear 120 Welsh Black cattle on their farm, which has been in the family since the 1870s.

Ioan gave up his job as a teacher 14 years ago to concentrate on the business.

And whilst their enthusiasm for the industry knows no bounds, they are worried about the future of not just their own farm business, but the future of the red meat sector.







The couple have even contacted their local MP Albert Owen urging for more measures to protect livestock farms in such uncertain times.

One concern is the downward trend in beef prices currently experienced by the sector, with the NFU describing it as 'massively concerning'.

In July, the UK's farming union presidents came together to agree a set of measures that need to be 'urgently implemented' to support producers affected by the ongoing price crisis.

Ioan said: “Sadly the price of beef is not as good as it should be and I feel more needs to be done to promote this wonderful product as a premium product.

The Roberts' have raised concerns surrounding the viability of their sector with local MP Albert Owen (front left)

“In my mind it certainly deserves to be up there with PGI Welsh Lamb.

“In these uncertain times, we must do better to promote our great food to consumers here at home but we also need the government to ensure that we have an export market in just a few weeks time.

“Otherwise, what’s the point in keeping this going?”

The beef sector also fears the possibility of a no-deal Brexit and its impact it would have on trade with the EU27.

Beef exports to the bloc are projected to decrease by 87%, primarily due to the imposition of the EU Common External Tariff (CET), according to research by AHDB.

Despite this, the UK could see higher exports to China and Hong Kong in the future.

Beef exports to these markets are forecast to increase considerably over the next few years as China lifted its 20-year ban on UK beef last year, imposed following the outbreak of BSE.

But Ioan said that there are still some 'very real challenges' ahead: “As farmers we are prepared to do all it takes to run our business efficiently, to produce food that is of the highest standard.

“And if we want to continue seeing native breeds like our Welsh Blacks on the land and enjoy such glorious food - more needs to be done,” he said.

The Farmers' Union of Wales reinforced its concern about a no-deal Brexit, saying the government must safeguard family farms such as the Roberts'.

FUW Vice President Eifion Huws said: “With so much talk of a no-deal Brexit, government running down the clock without putting any firm safety nets in place for our industry, we are concerned for the future of our rural businesses and family farms.

“The government must consider all possible option on the table if we are to safeguard the future of our family farms and the rural economy in Wales.

“Those who are enthusiastic about Brexit must be realistic about the dangers of getting it wrong, and the need for an orderly withdrawal over a realistic timescale.”