'We've had more customers than Aldi': Jeremy Clarkson launches farm shop

Jeremy Clarkson has named his farm shop after his 1000-acre Oxfordshire 'Diddly Squat' farm (Photo: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson has opened the doors to his newly launched farm shop situated on his 1000-acre Oxfordshire farm.

Clarkson, who is currently filming his new TV series I Bought The Farm, launched the shop at his farm 'Diddly Squat' on Saturday.

The former Top Gear presenter joked that the shop - 'Squat Shop' - is putting 'Aldi out of business'.

"It's going really well. We've had a good turn out and we've had more customers than Aldi - we're putting the German giants out of business," he told PA news agency.







"This is the end of supermarket shopping!"

My farm shop opens tomorrow afternoon. Twitter friendly as it’s unheated and meat free. Do drop in if you’re in the Chipping Norton area. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 21, 2020

He added: "Farming is hard work, but it is rewarding when you sell potatoes and other produce as it comes on song. I’m only selling what is seasonal.

"The pumpkins, lavender and the honey will all be coming – so there’s quite a lot to do."

The shop, located near Chipping Norton, sold potatoes for £1.02 per 2kg, farm-made apple juice and bottles of water labelled 'it’s got no s**t in it'.

More than 100 customers turned up for its 'grand opening', despite the muddy conditions.

Very many thanks to all the people who came to my farm shop today. I hope you enjoy your potatoes. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 22, 2020

Clarkson closed the shop on Sunday because 'it’s a day for the baby Jesus', adding 'also, because I’m going to Tanzania'.

The TV presenter has frequently expressed his passion for farming. In an interview last year, he said that switching from super cars to the steady pace of a tractor 'fills him with joy'.