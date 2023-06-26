20,000 Welsh pupils take part in first of their kind farming lessons

Almost 20,000 primary school pupils in Wales have furthered their knowledge of food and farming following a series of live bilingual lessons.

The first of their kind lessons were delivered by NFU Cymru and NFU Education as part of the union's Celebration of Welsh Food and Farming Week activities.

Coined ‘The Lamb Diaries’, the lessons were led by two young farmer hosts, Erin McNaught and Sioned Davies, both former Welsh NFU Student & Young Farmer Ambassadors.

During the course of the two 45-minute lessons, they gave pupils an insight into various farming practices - such as lambing, shearing and the rounding up of sheep.

The sessions also included engaging cross-curricular tasks, providing an extension to the live learning, and children also had the opportunity to ask questions to the hosts live from their classroom.

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader said the "fun and interactive digital lessons means we’ve been able to reach more children in Wales than ever before".

“NFU Cymru is proud to have worked with partners at NFU Education on this innovative venture to further children’s understanding about the farm to fork journey.

"Our farmer hosts, Erin and Sioned, really showcased the passion and enthusiasm that exists among the next generation of young farmers in Wales.

"As well as excelling with their presenter duties, they did a great job of handling the numerous and varied questions posed to them by inquisitive pupils in their classrooms.

“As well as proving popular with schoolchildren, the fact that the lessons are bilingual and are aligned with the new curriculum in Wales means that the feedback we’ve received from teachers about providing these lessons has also been very positive."

It comes as students from more than 10% of primary schools across England and Wales stepped into British farmers’ shoes as part of new live lessons.

The NFU said 190,000 pupils from 3,434 schools – a record number – got involved in its Science Farm Live project, which took place in March.

The virtual lessons brought farmers into classrooms nationwide, showcasing how interconnected farming is with key science subjects.