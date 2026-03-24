60% rise in egg imports raises alarm over standards and safety

A surge in imported eggs produced to lower standards is raising serious concerns over food safety, hen welfare and the future of UK egg production, a new industry report has warned.

The findings show imports have jumped by 60% since 2021, rising from around one billion to 1.6 billion eggs a year, increasing pressure on British producers who operate under stricter rules.

Industry leaders say the influx is not only undercutting UK farmers, who have invested heavily in higher welfare and safety standards, but also creating growing risks for consumers and the wider supply chain.

Much of the increase has been driven by imports from Ukraine, with shipments to the UK rising by 65.6% in 2025 alone.

Many of these eggs are produced in conventional battery cages, which have been banned in the UK since 2012, creating a stark contrast with domestic production under the British Lion Code of Practice.

The report, entitled 'Shell Shocked', also links rising imports to a number of food safety incidents across Europe.

In late 2025, 123 confirmed cases of illness in the UK were traced to a single imported egg distributor. Separate incidents include banned antibiotic residues detected in eggs entering European markets and more than 200 UK cases in 2024 linked to imported Polish eggs.

The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC), which published the report, said the findings underline the scale of the challenge facing the sector.

Chief executive Nick Allen said: “This report highlights the real and urgent risks that inferior imports pose for consumers and the wider food industry.”

He pointed to the high standards already in place within the UK, where more than 90% of eggs are produced under the British Lion Code.

“British farmers have invested hundreds of millions of pounds to meet these standards, including vaccination against Salmonella and not using conventional battery cages,” he said.

Allen added that allowing lower-standard imports into the market risks damaging both confidence and long-term supply.

“Allowing lower standard imports to undercut UK egg producers is not protectionism, it risks undermining consumer safety, public confidence in eggs and the resilience of our domestic food supply.”

Concerns have also been raised about the effectiveness of current border checks.

Food safety expert Dr Lisa Ackerley said inspection regimes are limited, with most consignments not physically checked and testing only carried out when risks are identified.

“Most consignments are not physically inspected, testing is risk triggered rather than systematic, and sampling frequencies are not publicly disclosed,” she said.

She warned that contamination may only be detected after products have already entered the supply chain.

“Contamination or residues may only be identified once illness occurs or overseas alerts are issued, meaning product may already be in kitchens, factories or on shelves.”

Dr Ackerley also highlighted a key safety distinction, noting that British Lion eggs are approved for vulnerable groups to eat runny, while imports are not.

“That is a serious food safety risk for imports,” she said.

The findings have prompted calls for retailers, manufacturers and foodservice operators to review sourcing policies and strengthen traceability.

The report also urges the government to tighten border inspections and align import standards with UK food safety and animal welfare rules.

With pressure mounting on both consumer confidence and domestic production, industry leaders say swift action is needed to prevent lower-standard imports from continuing to enter the market unchecked.