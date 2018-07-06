Farmers expect further uplift of berry crops due to hot spell

British farmers and growers are expecting a further uplift in raspberry crops this week due to the recent spell of hot weather in the UK.Although British strawberries are synonymous with warmer months and Wimbledon, British raspberry season is now here, meaning summer is well and truly underway.Despite the season being slightly delayed due to the cold spring, the recent warm weather and long daylight hours has meant there is now a bumper crop of home grown varieties.The season is also expected to be longer this year as growers have been ensuring a continuous supply of the berry over the summer months.New technology also means that more growers countrywide are expecting to be picking raspberries right through until October or even November this year.
Over the past year, more than 25,000 tonnes of raspberries were sold in the UK, with shoppers spending more than £280 million on the classically British berry.Consumption of fresh berries, which includes strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, has grown by an impressive 132 percent since 2007, outstripping the 49 percent increase of fruit consumption as a whole. Berries now make up a remarkable 22 percent of all fruit sold in the UK, and this has pushed the value of the berry industry over £1.2 billion.Where apples and bananas were once the traditional, staple fruit, fresh berries are now the most popular fruit item in shoppers’ baskets.Nick Marston, Chairman of British Summer Fruits, the industry body that represents 98 percent of berries supplied to UK supermarkets said: "This season looks particularly good for raspberries and innovations in our industry has meant we are able to meet the growing consumer demand for berries so people across the UK can enjoy them all summer long."It follows news of British cherries being "bigger and juicer" this year due to the favourable weather conditions and the quantity of younger trees included in this year's crop.