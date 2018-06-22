New Plants and Flowers pledge challenges retailers to back British growers

A new Plants and Flowers pledge has been created to challenge retailers to back British plants and flowers growers by committing to delivering fairness in the supply chain.Launched today (22 JUne) at an event at Lovania Nurseries in Preston, NFU's new pledge builds on the union's Fruit and Veg pledge which has secured commitments that cover over half of the fresh produce sold through the UK’s biggest retailers.The Plants and Flowers pledge ensures that ornamental suppliers are covered by the principles of the Groceries Supply Code of Practice in the same way as fresh produce suppliers. It also sets out best practice for managing promotions, the need for longer term agreements, and challenges the industry to increase the proportion of British plants and flowers available for consumers to buy.Aldi has become the first retailer to sign the new pledge, adding it to their existing commitments under the NFU Fruit and Veg Pledge.
NFU horticulture and potatoes board chair, Ali Capper said the pledge is a "fantastic platform" for retailers to demonstrate their commitment to British horticulture.“Through the NFU’s ground-breaking Catalyst for Change initiative, we have worked tirelessly to secure better and fairer trading relationships for our members. The new pledge builds on this excellent work and reflects the importance of plants and flowers suppliers being treated equally,” Ms Capper said.Only around 10% of the flowers regularly on offer to the public in supermarkets being from British farms.The pledge follows news of British growers achieving a record daffodil harvest which has produced 56 million individual flowers this year, despite the severe weather in winter.