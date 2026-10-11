Act now on bird flu threat, UK and Welsh veterinary chiefs warn

Poultry farmers and bird keepers urged to tighten biosecurity as winter bird flu risk rises

The UK's top veterinary officials have issued fresh warnings to poultry farmers and bird keepers, urging immediate action to protect flocks against bird flu as the risk of infection increases ahead of winter.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss and Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Dr Richard Irvine have both called for stronger biosecurity measures, warning keepers not to delay preparations.

The warnings follow a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Scotland on 3 October, with the disease continuing to circulate among wild birds and spread to poultry and other kept birds across Europe.

With migratory ducks, geese and other wild waterfowl returning to the UK for winter, veterinary authorities expect the risk of further infections to increase.

Ms Middlemiss stressed that strict biosecurity remains essential to protecting domestic flocks.

"All bird keepers must ensure ongoing robust biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds. Good biosecurity is our best defence against the disease entering kept bird populations."

She also urged keepers to remain vigilant, monitor their birds closely and report any suspected cases to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

In Wales, Dr Irvine reinforced the warning, calling on poultry farmers and backyard bird keepers to review their precautions before the higher-risk winter period.

"Don't wait until the risk increases – the time to act is now. Check you have strict hygiene and biosecurity in place at all times as this is the single most effective way to protect your birds from avian influenza."

He emphasised that keeping bird housing clean, restricting unnecessary visitors and preventing contact with wild birds could significantly reduce the risk of infection.

Bird keepers are being advised to regularly clean and disinfect housing, equipment and footwear, while taking steps to control rats and mice.

Feed and drinking water should be kept in enclosed areas away from wild birds, with access to ponds and areas frequented by wild waterfowl restricted.

Where possible, ducks and geese should also be kept separately from other poultry species.

In Wales, keepers are being encouraged to complete biosecurity self-assessment checklists to identify weaknesses and strengthen their existing disease prevention measures.

Meanwhile, eligible poultry keepers in England can access a government-funded Poultry Biosecurity Review worth £430.

The scheme includes a veterinary visit, written report and tailored recommendations to help farmers improve biosecurity and reduce disease risks.

Officials are also reminding keepers to watch for symptoms of avian influenza, including swollen heads, blue discolouration around the neck and throat, breathing difficulties, diarrhoea and reduced appetite.

A sudden drop in egg production or an increase in bird deaths can also indicate infection.

Suspected cases must be reported promptly to APHA, with bird keepers in Wales instructed to call 0300 303 8268.

Veterinary authorities are urging all keepers to make biosecurity checks part of their daily routine as migratory birds return and the winter threat increases.