Activists storm supermarkets following farm occupation

Vegan activists held anti-egg posters and banners in Brighton supermarkets following the occupation of a free range farm earlier this week.

Animal rights campaigners from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) Brighton protested in Sainsbury's, Aldi and Hisbe stores on Wednesday night (29 January).

They live-streamed their demonstrations, which were held due to their stance against egg production.

Footage shows the activists urging consumers not to buy eggs, saying 'free range eggs are a lie, animals do not want to die'.







A DxE spokesperson said their disruptions are not just about Hoads Farm, which was occupied by activists earlier this week, but about 'all eggs'.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman confirmed the protest: “A group visited our Brighton superstore for a brief time yesterday evening and left peacefully.

“The welfare of our animals is extremely important and Hoads Farm free range eggs have been withdrawn from sale while we investigate these allegations.”

But a spokesman for Hoads Farm has denied allegations made by activists who claim to have exposed unacceptable welfare standards.

He said the RSPCA has now carried out an inspection which reported the hens being in 'good health and with good feather cover'.

A statement said: “Hoads Farm operates above and beyond the already high standards laid down by the British egg industry.

“Following this incident, we asked the RSPCA to carry out an inspection of our site, which they completed yesterday. As we expected, they reported the hens being in good health and with good feather cover.

“Additionally, we also had a fully qualified poultry vet visit the site yesterday, and, apart from the consequences of the protesters’ actions, again he raised no concerns.”