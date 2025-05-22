AHDB chief Graham Wilkinson to step down after just two years

AHDB's chief executive Graham Wilkinson will step down from his position towards the end of 2025 after just nearly two years in the role.

Mr Wilkinson, who joined the levy organisation in March last year, will join Sofina Foods as their group agriculture director.

During his short tenure, he led AHDB through a period of strategic transformation, including helping with the launch of the Baselining project.

Reflecting on his upcoming departure, he said: “I am extremely proud of the team and what we have achieved together on behalf of levy payers.

"The organisation is energised with a new vision and strategy that is laser focused on delivering value.

"We have also seen another very strong year for Exports and have ramped up our Marketing to promote red meat and dairy to the next generation.

"Our Cereals and Oilseeds research and development programme is also growing to provide ever-important independent evidence and insight for farmers.

"I’m proud of what we have achieved in promoting and protecting the reputation of our industry and championing levy payers."

AIMS, formerly known as the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers, said it was "shocked" at the announcement.

"During Graham’s short tenure we found him to highly approachable and willing to take on board our processor levy payers views," the body said.

"AHDB functions best when it has a CEO that truly leads. The quality of the work and support given to AIMS over the last couple of years has demonstrated to us what a well-motivated team Graham has built.

"We thank him for his hard work and we wish him the very best of luck for his next challenge.”

AHDB chairman Nicholas Saphir, who also soon steps down from his role, paid tribute to Mr Wilkinson’s impact.

He said: "Whilst the Board and I are naturally disappointed that Graham will be leaving AHDB, it is clear the organisation is well placed to continue delivering real benefit for levy payers.

“Graham has driven significant and beneficial progress within AHDB, helping to deliver for its levy payers at a time of significant change for our industry."

It was revealed earlier this week that Norfolk farmer Emily Norton will become the new chair of AHDB following the departure of Mr Saphir.

With over 25 years’ experience in the food and farming sector, Ms Norton takes up the post of chair of the levy organisation from 1 June 2025.

AHDB confirmed that a recruitment process for Mr Wilkinson’s replacement will be launched in due course.