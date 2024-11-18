AHDB transfers £1.8m of residual levy reserves to GB Potatoes

AHDB has agreed to transfer £1.8m worth of residual potato levy reserves to GB Potatoes, as part of an agreement to fund seven projects following the demise of AHDB Potatoes.

The industry projects will cover pressing issues such as potato blight, aphid monitoring and nutrient management, among others.

They will be funded by residual levy reserves after a grant agreement was signed between the levy board and GB Potatoes, which launched in 2022.

The recommendation received official approval by AHDB's board following the wind down of AHDB Potatoes, after growers had voted to end the statutory levy in 2021.

Scott Walker, GB Potatoes chief executive, welcomed the move as the UK potato sector continues to face a 'number of serious challenges'.

“This grant will kickstart new initiatives and galvanise existing projects that have previously operated on an annual, uncertain basis," he said.

"It offers a foundation to transform key industry projects and develop a sustainable, industry funded model for initiatives that are critical to the future of the potato sector.

"We are delighted that GB Potatoes has successfully secured the residual levy funds through a grant from AHDB to support projects for the benefit of the entire potato industry.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the potato industry to now take control of its future and influence the direction of the sector by addressing industry obstacles and building resilience.”

The funding will be transferred from £1.8m of potato reserves held by AHDB since the wind down of levy payer activities, £400,000 of which is set aside to cover any potential residual liabilities.

The grant will be tapered over three to five years, reducing each year as GB Potatoes increases its flow of voluntary industry funding.

Letters of support for the funding of the projects were received from the NFU, NFU Scotland, NFU Cymru, the British Potato Trade Association, the Fresh Potato Supplier Association and the Potato Processor’s Association.

AHDB CEO Graham Wilkinson said: “We are pleased to be able to support growers and the wider industry by releasing these residual funds for projects that will significantly contribute to the industry’s success.”

What are the projects?

The proposed projects are:

• Potato Blight Project – addressing the significant threat of potato blight, by monitoring genetic changes and fungicide sensitivity.

• Aphid Monitoring Project – supports national aphid monitoring, providing industry-wide data for decision-making.

• Management Tools to tackle Viruses Project – this project proposes joining Horticulture Crop Protection (HCP) on behalf of the seed sector in order to access essential functions for sustaining high-grade seed production.

• Reputational Management Project – safeguarding the industry's reputation through strategic monitoring, proactive crisis management, centralised coordination, influencer engagement, and media outreach.

• Bridging Information Gap Project – provision of transparent and reliable data on potato cultivation, varieties, and national yield.

• CIPC Residue Monitoring Project – to support the industry providing data to the Chemical Regulation Division (CRD) to assess chlorpropham (CIPC) residues in stores. Failure to submit data risks rendering stores with a CIPC history unusable.

• Updating Nutrient Management (RB209) Project – with the industry always looking to move forward and adopt new practices there is a need to ensure revision of fertiliser recommendations reflect current technologies.