New potato body launched following demise of AHDB Potatoes

Industry bodies have welcomed the launch of GB Potatoes this week, which hopes to fill gaps left since the demise of AHDB Potatoes.

The voluntary initiative's mission is to bring the British potato industry together as a collective group to promote growers' interests.

The body says that the industry needs a less bureaucratic, more inclusive, and more appropriately funded successor to AHDB Potatoes.

Last year, a majority of potato growers voted to end the AHDB's statutory levy.

Following that, views and opinions were sought from stakeholders across the potato sector to gain support for a new industry initiative.

NFU Potato Forum Chair, Tim Rooke said there had been crucial gaps left in the industry since the demise of AHDB Potatoes.

A dedicated, sector-specific voice for the broader industry and the coordination of research and development projects, had left growers "questioning how these will be filled."

“Some growers will therefore welcome this voluntary initiative to help address some of these gaps at this time of unprecedented challenge and uncertainty," Mr Rooke said.

“Whilst recognising different views from across the industry, I strongly encourage everyone to engage and get involved. The Great British Potato needs to be championed.”

Mark Taylor, who has taken up the role of inaugural chair of GB Potatoes, said the group's launch "couldn’t come at a more important time for the industry".

"Working as a collective group must be the way forward if we are to both understand, and then work through the current turbulent times.”