Yorkshire farmer Henry Dub has partnered with Aldi to celebrate Britain's farming heroes

Three farmers will each receive £5,000 as Aldi launches a nationwide search for producers who have battled challenging conditions to keep the nation fed.

The supermarket's Specially Selected Farming Heroes campaign, launched on Tuesday (24 November), aims to recognise farmers who have demonstrated resilience and innovation during another difficult year for British agriculture.

The initiative is being run in partnership with Yorkshire farmer and content creator Henry Dub, with nominations open until midday on 23 December.

The competition is open to farmers aged 18 or over who own or operate an active farm in England, Scotland or Wales, although existing Aldi suppliers are excluded.

The campaign follows another challenging harvest, with prolonged dry weather and high temperatures taking their toll on crop yields across much of the country.

Provisional Defra figures show England's barley production fell by 11% in 2026, while oat production dropped by 29%, with both crops recording their smallest harvests since 2012.

Wheat production increased slightly by 0.8%, although the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reported that UK wheat, spring barley and oat yields remained below historical averages.

The challenges come amid wider concerns over Britain's domestic food production and growing reliance on imports.

Research published by the NFU in September revealed that UK self-sufficiency in 10 out of 11 everyday foods had declined over the past 30 years, while agri-food import volumes had risen by 70%.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said the campaign aimed to recognise the often-overlooked efforts of farmers.

“This year’s poor harvest is well documented, but what farmers did to keep going rarely makes the news,” she said.

“Our Specially Selected Farming Heroes campaign rewards this grit, creativity and resilience with practical investment, and shares the stories of the people at the heart of British food production.”

As part of the initiative, Mr Dub will visit farms across the country to meet producers and highlight the challenges they face.

Having grown up on a family-run livestock farm in Yorkshire, he began helping with farm jobs at the age of six.

“It’s one of the toughest jobs in the world, with long days, long nights and hard labour, and it’s becoming increasingly unpredictable. Behind every meal there are months of hard work.”

Aldi said it had committed more than £5 billion to long-term supplier agreements in 2026 and sourced all its fresh milk, beef, pork and poultry from British farms.

The retailer also said more than 80% of its sales in 2025 came from British suppliers.

Farmers entering the competition must submit a statement of no more than 200 words outlining the resilience or innovation demonstrated during 2026.

Entries will be judged by Aldi's customer interaction team, with the £5,000 cash prizes paid directly to the winning farm businesses rather than individuals.

Entries should be emailed to farmingheroes@aldi.co.uk by midday on 23 December 2026, with successful applicants due to be contacted by 20 January 2027.