Aldi to introduce new poultry stocking density requirements

Aldi is set to introduce new stocking density requirements for its fresh chicken suppliers in a bid to improve animal welfare standards.

The transition to the higher welfare standard, which will be completed by October 2024, means that chickens will have 20% more space than the industry standard.

The move, which was also announced by Tesco last month, will give each animal more space to engage in natural behaviours including stretching wings, dust bathing and roaming.

It will also ensure the birds will continue to have increased access to environmental enrichment such as straw bales, perches, pecking objects and natural light.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said animal welfare was 'of paramount importance' to the retailer.

"We’re already one of the UK’s largest providers of responsibly farmed chicken and we’ve been working hard with our suppliers to reduce stocking density to help us improve the living conditions of these animals even further.

“Thanks to this latest improvement, customers will be provided with access to higher welfare chicken at the same great value that can’t be matched.”