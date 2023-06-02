All bird flu restrictions lifted in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), in place to combat the UK's worst ever outbreak of bird flu, has today been lifted.

The AIPZ was enacted across Northern Ireland in October 2022, as well as a ban on poultry gatherings.

The aim of the strict measure was to address the risk posed by avian influenza to the poultry sector, which has been the UK's longest and worst ever outbreak.

However, the AIPZ in England, Scotland and Wales remains in place.

The scale of bird flu outbreaks across the UK and Europe have been unprecedented, with over 340 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

Just last week, the disease was confirmed on a poultry farm in North Lincolnshire.

Responding to today's news, NI's chief veterinary officer (CVO) Robert Huey thanked the poultry sector for "their role in protecting the industry".

“We are now in a position to lift the AIPZ and reduce all mandatory restrictions placed on bird keepers," he said.

"I’m sure this will be welcome news for the sector which contributes greatly to our economy and wider society."

Although all mandatory restrictions have now been lifted, Mr Huey said the biosecurity requirements set out for the AIPZ should still be considered good practice.

He added: "We are urging all bird keepers, whether they have a few birds or thousands, to adhere to the guidance as much as is practically possible.

“I would also encourage all poultry and captive bird keepers to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and seek immediate advice from their vet if they have any concerns.”

Mandatory bird flu housing measures introduced in November 2022 in Northern Ireland were lifted in April.