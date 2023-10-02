Amazon 'making all the right noises' for new series of Clarkson's Farm

A director who worked on Clarkson's Farm has said that Amazon is 'making all the right noises' in launching a new series of the popular programme.

The show's future had been brought into doubt after Clarkson wrote a newspaper column about Meghan Markle, in which he said he 'hated' her.

However, a director on Clarkson's Farm has confirmed a fourth series could soon be a reality.

This follows separate reports which surfaced last month saying that Amazon was 'preparing to renew the show'.

Kit Lynch-Robinson, who directed the season three of the hit farming series, said on social media that Amazon was 'making all the right noises' for series four.

"I directed the finale of season 2 of Clarksons Farm and its been breaking records," he told his followers.

"I have spent the last year directing season 3 which is coming soon...ish... A delight to work on with a great team and a fantastic show.

"Amazon making all the right noises for s4. Heartfelt, educational and fun."

Since launching in 2021, the series has shown Clarkson's attempts to transform his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm into a working business, alongside a farm shop and organic beer brand.

In February, the launch of season two broke viewing records for Amazon Prime Video.

Season three, which will be aired in over 240 countries and territories, is expected to launch in 2024, but no exact release date has been confirmed.