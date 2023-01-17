Amazon Prime reportedly drops Jeremy Clarkson after Meghan article

Amazon Prime has reportedly dropped Jeremy Clarkson starting from next year following his controversial article about Megan Markle.

According to a news report by Variety, the streaming service will axe Clarkson after the series of Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.

This means that the former Top Gear presenter won't be starring in any new programmes on Prime beyond 2024.

Amazon Prime has declined to comment on the story.

The decision comes following Clarkson's controversial column about Megan Markle, which received more than 20,000 complaints to the press regulator.

The column, published last month, has since been removed from the Sun's website, and replaced with a tweet he made shortly after.

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

Amazon recently confirmed that the highly anticipated second series of Clarkson’s Farm will launch on 10 February 2023.

Production of a third series of the programme has also been confirmed.