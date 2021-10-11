Anglesey farmers urge council to source more local food

Farmers in Anglesey have urged the council to source more food from local producers as part of its procurement policy for primary school meals.

School menus on the island do not currently incorporate enough local and Welsh produce, according to Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) officials.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council recently signed a multi-million pound contract to supply 9,500 school meals every day with catering giant Chartwells.

The council said that though they were limited in their influence over food suppliers, they would raise awareness of local food producers within the catering company.

FUW Anglesey county executive Alaw Jones said the union was 'encouraged' following the union's meeting with the council.

"[We] welcome the fact that they hope to work with local farmers to explore opportunities to supply meat and dairy produce for school meals on the island.

“We understand that councils are occasionally hamstrung by regulations meaning they can’t impose conditions on these contracts.

"However, it goes without saying that they should make every effort to source the food for our children locally and from within Wales.

"We are looking forward to assisting the council in finding local and Welsh suppliers."

It comes after cross-party group of MPs urged the government to support farmers by updating 'outdated' public food procurement standards.

The RSPCA also recently warned that schoolchildren and hospital patients could be eating from 'low welfare menus' containing food imported to lower standards than the UK.

It said the Government's Buying Standards (GBS) needed a 'major overhaul' to ensure food provided in public sector institutions was produced to higher standards.