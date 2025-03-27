Appeal made after CCTV catches moment man sets tractor on fire

A Scottish farm has issued an urgent appeal after its CCTV captured the moment a tractor was deliberately set on fire.

The incident occurred around 2am on Sunday 23 March at Eastmill Farm, which is located in Glenisla, Angus.

Mimi Forbes, whose husband and mother-in-law work on the farm, shared a post, along with CCTV footage, showing a person setting the tractor on fire.

She highlighted the ongoing issue of rural crime on social media: "Too many farm and rural crimes are overlooked and forgotten," she said.

"Too many farm and rural crimes get swept under the rug and forgotten about. It is a horrible feeling knowing, at this time of year when Adam and Pamela can be out on the farm calving at any hour of the day, that they or their belongings may not be safe??"

"It’s a terrible feeling knowing that, especially during calving season, Adam and Pamela [the farm owners] may not be safe while working at any hour of the day."

Ms Forbes also announced that a reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those involved.

The incident follows another horrific act of crime, after four alpacas and a sheep were shot dead on a smallholding in Cambridgeshire, with police still appealing for more information.

The latest figures show that rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million in 2023, as criminals continued to target farms across the nation.