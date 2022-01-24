Arla confirms milk price hold for February 2022

Dairy co-operative Arla has announced that its February 2022 milk price will remain unchanged.

There will be no change to the on-account price for conventional and organic milk from 1 February, Arla said on Monday.

This means the standard manufacturing litre will remain at 37.58ppl for conventional and 45.03ppl for organic milk.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall said: “European commodity prices for cheese and powder continued their strong development in December, while butter markets stablished.

"While this month is a hold for our milk price, a positive outlook will be welcomed by our farmer owners.

"The value of producing milk is increasing like never before and our farmers are continuing to experience significant inflation.

"This is impacting not only short -term operations, but also longer term costs which are challenging the viability and investments needed to stay at the forefront of sustainable farming.”

It comes as Meadow Foods recently announced a milk price increase of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from February.

And farmers who supply Medina Dairy will see another 3p per litre increase in the processor's standard litre price starting from next month.