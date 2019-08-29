Login Register
Login Register

Coming Soon

Arrests made after activists storm Kent abattoir

29 August 2019 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, News
(Photo: SMASH Speciesism)
(Photo: SMASH Speciesism)

A video has emerged which shows vegan campaigners storming two Kent abattoirs earlier this week.

Two slaughterhouses owned by Forge Farm Meats were targeted by the activists, many of them hooded and masked.

They glued themselves to machinery at the Tunbridge Wells abattoir in the early hours of Tuesday morning (27 August).

Meanwhile, others moved sheep into a temporary holding pen on the premises.



Images and videos released by the vegan group SMASH Speciesism show sheep in pens as lights from the protesters are shone.

A Forge Farm Meats spokesperson said the protest was ‘inconvenient and pathetic’.



Kent Police, who have arrested and charged people following the incident, said: ‘Officers were called at 3.35am to reports of a protest at a business in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells.

‘Officers attended to speak to those involved and remain at the scene.’

It comes as thousands of activists plan to blockade Smithfield Market, the largest wholesale meat market in the country.

The two-week long protest will start on October 7 by groups Surge and Animal Rebellion.

In May, around 200 activists stormed a Lincolnshire pig farm. They were blamed by the owner for causing the death of two piglets.