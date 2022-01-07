Asda criticised after dropping pledge to source British beef

Farmers have highlighted their anger on social media after news emerged of Asda dropping its pledge to stock exclusively British beef.

In October, the retailer was hailed by the beef sector for supplying 100 percent British beef in all of its fresh meat counters following a pledge it made earlier that year.

The commitment came after it was criticised by farmers for importing tonnes of Polish beef in 2020.

The National Beef Association (NBA) said at the time that the decision to import beef was 'out of touch with current thinking', during a time when the country was 'pulling together in a flush of patriotic fervour.'

This happened at a time when the farmgate beef price in the UK was at rock bottom, it said, and, in many cases, below the cost of production.

However, beef producers are now angry with the retailer following news it has dropped its commitment due to an increase in British beef prices.

An Asda spokesperson told BBC News: "Whilst we continue to work hard to keep prices as low as possible for our customers, these increases are significant."

While Asda's premium Extra Special tier will remain 100% British, it will also source fresh beef from the Republic of Ireland.

National Beef Association (NBA) chairman Neil Shand said he was 'deeply disappointed' by Asda's move, while NFU President Minette Batters said on Twitter: "This government has a role to play in ending the worsening retail price war.

This government has a role to play in ending the worsening retail price war. We need a radicle rethink on what our trading environment should look like outside the EU. #FairReturns #DevaluingMustEnd https://t.co/9bDWH3MxNF — minette batters (@Minette_Batters) January 6, 2022

