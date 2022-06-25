Authorities rule out foot-and-mouth on Norfolk pig farm

Veterinary officials have ruled out foot-and-mouth on a Norfolk pig farm following suspicion of the disease, but testing is ongoing for swine vesicular disease.

Defra has issued a further update on the suspected disease outbreak in Norfolk, confirming that foot-and-mouth has been ruled out.

However, tests for swine vesicular disease continue, which means restrictions remain in place for pigs around the farm within a 10km radius.

On Friday evening, the Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) said: "Following reports of a possible case of foot-and-mouth disease we acted swiftly to put in place restrictions on the premises and collected samples for testing.

"Testing has allowed us to fully rule out the presence of this disease. Investigations into other possible causes continue."

The agency added: "There is still an ongoing investigation into other vesicular diseases of pigs. Further testing is being conducted to rule out their presence.

"The 10km restriction zone will be replaced by a similar zone applying only to pig farms while disease investigations continue."

APHA imposed the original zone and began testing for diseases including foot-and-mouth and swine vesicular disease, which has similar symptoms.

According to Defra, the last outbreak of swine vesicular disease in Great Britain was in 1982.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said clinical signs include blisters, which appear at the top of the hooves, between the toes and occasionally on the snout, tongue and lips

It explained that other signs include lameness due to foot blisters, loss of appetite and fever, while some infected pigs may not show any signs of the disease.

Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable animal disease. Farmers who suspect it must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

In Wales, farmers should contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.