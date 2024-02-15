Avian influenza confirmed in 48,000 free range birds in Yorkshire

Avian influenza has been confirmed in a Yorkshire free range layer flock consisting of 48,000 birds, the UK's first case in months.

The disease was confirmed at a commercial premises near Hutton Cranswick, East Yorkshire on Wednesday evening (14 February).

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the farm.

All the poultry on site will be humanely culled, Defra confirmed as part of an online update on the UK's avian influenza situation.

It is the first case of bird flu in the UK in months. Since October 2023, only four cases have been confirmed in England.

And Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have recorded zero cases of avian influenza since then.

The UK government could soon roll out remote veterinary video inspections for farms impacted by a bird flu outbreak.