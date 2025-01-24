Avian influenza prevention zone ordered for whole of England

A new avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) has been ordered to cover the whole of England following an escalating number of bird flu cases.

The move, which will roll out from Saturday 25 January, will require farmers and keepers to conduct enhanced biosecurity to mitigate the risk of bird flu outbreaks.

Elsewhere, a mandatory poultry housing order has been extended in the north of England to now cover York and North Yorkshire, Defra said on Friday evening (24 January).

It also declared a new housing order for Shropshire following an outbreak in the county, which will come into force on Monday 27 January.

Mandatory housing for poultry remains in force across East Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, meaning farmers and keepers need to ensure the strictest levels of biosecurity.

Defra said the current risk to human health remains 'very low' and as standard, properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

News of an England-wide AIPZ comes just a few days after the disease was confirmed in 1.6 million hens on a commercial poultry farm near Wem, Shropshire. All birds were humanely culled.

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss said that given the increasing number of cases such as this, the government was taking further action to try and prevent its further spread.

She said: “I urge keepers to check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to APHA.”

What do the new measures mean?

The AIPZ measures apply to all poultry farmers and bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock.

The government says the measure is 'essential to protecting flocks from avian influenza'.

Bird keepers are being advised to consult Defra's interactive map to check if they are impacted.

Defra says the AIPZ would be in place until further notice and be kept under regular review as part of its work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.