Bird flu case confirmed on large poultry farm in Shropshire

Over one million hens will be culled following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza on a large poultry farm in Shropshire.

The H5N1 strain of the disease was detected in 1.6 million layers on a farm near Wem, the government said on Monday evening (20 January).

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have also been declared around the farm, and all bird will be humanely culled.

Although the premises is in England, part of the surveillance zone extends into the Wrexham local authority area of Wales.

A Defra spokesperson said that the measures would restrict the movement of birds, meat, and eggs in the area.

It comes against the backdrop of a mandatory housing order in place for poultry farmers and bird keepers in these counties.

The mandatory housing order came into force on 23 December and covers East Yorkshire, City of Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The enhanced, stricter measure is in response to the escalating local risk of bird flu and number of disease cases in the counties.

The UK's chief veterinary officer, who announced the move, said the housing order would help 'reduce the risk of further cases'.

It means all bird keepers, whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few in a backyard flock, must keep them housed.

The measure is in addition to the requirement to follow the stringent biosecurity measures which have been in force across the counties since 13 December as part of the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ).

It comes as the disease was recently confirmed in a backyard flock in Scotland, making it the country's first case of the season.