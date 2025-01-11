Scotland's first bird flu case announced in Angus backyard flock

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in a backyard flock in Scotland, making it the country's first case of the season.

The disease was detected in poultry on a premises near Kirriemuir, Angus, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed on Friday evening (10 January).

It called on all bird keepers to remain vigilant and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to prevent future outbreaks.

A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the impacted site.

It follows the announcement of a mandatory housing order for poultry farmers and bird keepers in parts of England.

It came into force on 23 December and covers East Yorkshire, City of Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, but Scotland currently has no bird flu measures.

The enhanced, stricter measure is in response to the escalating local risk of bird flu and number of disease cases in the counties.

The UK's chief veterinary officer, who announced the move, said the housing order would help 'reduce the risk of further cases'.

It means all bird keepers, whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few in a backyard flock, must keep them housed.

The measure is in addition to the requirement to follow the stringent biosecurity measures which have been in force across the counties since 13 December as part of the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ).

The disease was confirmed on two poultry farms in Norfolk and and on one farm in East Yorkshire in recent days.