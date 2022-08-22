Avian influenza recorded on Norfolk commercial poultry farm

Highly-pathogenic avian influenza has been recorded in commercial poultry at a farm in Norfolk, making it the sixth case of bird flu confirmed in the UK so far this month.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype was confirmed on Sunday evening (21 August) at a commercial poultry farm near Gayton, Norfolk.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the premises, and all affected poultry will be humanely culled.

It is the sixth case of bird flu recorded so far in August, following confirmation of the disease in captive wild birds at a site in Cornwall on 19 August.

The disease was also found in commercial poultry on 10 August at a farm near Tiverton, Devon.

Despite the uptick in cases, the government recently lifted the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) for poultry and captive birds, introduced in November 2021 to help stop the spread of the disease.

The enhanced biosecurity measures were brought in across Britain when poultry farmers faced a medium risk.

The measures were seen as vital in protecting flocks across the country from the virus, which is still circulating in wild birds.

On Tuesday (16 August), Defra lowered the risk of avian influenza to low for all poultry, and as a result, the mandatory requirements were lifted.

"Whilst the risk level in kept birds has reduced, all bird keepers should still follow enhanced biosecurity measures at all times to prevent the risk of future outbreaks," a Defra spokesperson said.

"All poultry gatherings, including at fairs, shows and markets, remain banned, due to a large number of flocks mixing together and the risk posed by any infections spreading across the country.

"Additional mandatory restrictions apply in disease control zones in force surrounding infected premises where avian influenza has been confirmed in poultry or other captive birds."

The UK has faced its largest ever outbreak of the disease, with over 130 cases confirmed across the country since the start of the crisis, which started in October 2021.

What is the new advice?

Defra said all bird keepers must keep a close watch on poultry and other captive birds for signs of disease and maintain good biosecurity at all times.

It said all bird keepers should remain vigilant and help prevent avian influenza by:

• Cleansing and disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing

• Reducing the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products, and use effective vermin control

• Thoroughly cleansing and disinfecting housing on a continuous basis

• Keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points

• Minimise direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds