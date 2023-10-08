Biosecurity 'more important than ever' to combat bird flu this winter

The Welsh government has said it is 'more important than ever' for poultry farmers to have the highest levels of biosecurity as the winter season approaches.

Wales’ chief veterinary officer (CVO), Dr Richard Irvine said farmers and keepers must stay vigilant as the UK continues to see its largest ever outbreak of bird flu.

The current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza began in October 2021, with experts describing it as the UK's worst ever.

The crisis has led to hundreds of thousands of birds culled in commercial or flock settings.

The UK's latest case of bird flu was confirmed on 27 September, in a backyard poultry flock on a farm located on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland.

Mr Irvine said farmers must keep their flocks safe by following stringent biosecurity measures and adhering to high levels of hygiene.

While bird flu has continued to affect wild birds over the summer, the winter migration period brings a heightened risk to kept birds, he noted.

'Rigorous and scrupulous' hygiene and biosecurity measures offer the best protection against another large outbreak of the highly pathogenic disease.

“Whether keepers have a few birds or a thousand, it is vital the very highest standards of biosecurity are maintained at all times," he said.

“Vigilance is also key. It’s important you report any signs or suspicion of avian influenza in your flock immediately.”

Wales' CVO also thanked poultry farmers and birdkeepers for their efforts to date in keeping their flocks safe from bird flu.

It comes after the UK government could soon roll out remote veterinary video inspections for farms impacted by a bird flu outbreak.

Earlier this year, four poultry workers contracted avian influenza after they came into contact with infected birds.