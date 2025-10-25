Bird flu case in Denbighshire prompts UK poultry sector warning

A case of avian influenza has been confirmed in a flock of 32,000 free-range laying hens in Denbighshire, prompting new control measures and urgent calls for stronger biosecurity across the poultry sector.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed the outbreak on Sunday 25 October, with a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone now in place around the affected site, near Cynwyd.

The case is the latest in a string of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detections that have heightened concern among producers across the UK.

In response, the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) has urged the government to impose an immediate housing order across western Great Britain, warning that the risk of transmission is rising sharply as migratory birds return for winter.

BFREPA’s Gary Ford said: “This is distressing for the families involved and concerning news for the UK poultry sector, particularly for those poultry businesses in the immediate area of the outbreak.

“In light of the escalating situation and the growing risk of disease transmission, we are calling for an urgent Housing Order to be implemented across the western region of Great Britain.

"While housing measures alone cannot eliminate the risk, they are a critical step in reducing exposure and limiting the spread of this aggressive disease.”

He urged producers to remain vigilant: “We urge all poultry producers to maintain high standards of biosecurity at all times and to report any suspicion of disease promptly.

These actions, combined with housing measures, will be pivotal in containing and ultimately eliminating this outbreak.”

BFREPA said it continues to work closely with Defra and APHA to support affected farmers. “The welfare of our flocks—and the livelihoods and mental wellbeing of those who care for them—remain our top priority,” Ford added.

Producers in neighbouring counties are now being urged to review biosecurity protocols and remain alert for signs of infection.